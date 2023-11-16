She’s Been Trying To Have A Baby For Years, And Her Mom Constantly Makes Comments About How She’ll Never Become A Mother

This 32-year-old woman and her husband, who is 38, have been trying to have a child for the past three years. But unfortunately, she just hasn’t been able to get pregnant yet.

That hasn’t stopped her mom from constantly butting in and asking when she’s going to give her mom a grandchild, though. So, she’s constantly forced to tell her mom that it will happen eventually.

Yet, her mom still never leaves the topic alone. Instead, her mom actually starts making comments, claiming to think that it will “never” happen to her!

“Saying, ‘I don’t know that you can even get pregnant,’ etc., and basically proceeding to tell us all the things that are just speculation on my mom’s part and borderline hurtful,” she revealed.

As you can imagine, these comments became extremely frustrating. But she pushed them aside, and just yesterday, she and her husband went to their first infertility appointment.

Understandably, they were both excited yet nervous all at once. And thankfully, the appointment went extremely well.

“We are feeling optimistic and hopeful!” she said.

However, that doesn’t mean she plans to include her mom in the process or even tell her mom that they are really trying to have a baby.

According to her, her mom is simply a toxic narcissist. Whenever she’s given the opportunity, her mom puts her down on a regular basis.

