She’s Considering Cutting Contact With Her Teenage Sister Because She Keeps Getting Blamed And Used To Defend Her Sister’s Bad Behavior

This 26-year-old woman has a younger sister, who is just 16. And for as long as she can remember, her sister has always gotten into trouble– whether it was socially or academically in school.

Even earlier today, her mom just called her and left her a voicemail, informing her that her sister had actually gotten kicked out of school!

“My sister yelled and cursed at the security guard and the teachers,” she revealed.

Then, at home, her sister threw all of her belongings outside. Plus, after her parents asked what her sister was doing, her sister tried to throw her under the bus.

More specifically, her sister pointed out how it was okay for her to yell at home, yet the same wasn’t true for her sister.

Now, she claimed that this is the second time her sister has tried to use her to defend inappropriate actions.

“When I talk to my sister privately, she asks me to ‘always support her’ when problems happen,” she explained.

“But I told my sister that I will not back her up if she is the one with the bad behavior.”

Regardless, ever since the latest incident with her sister, her parents have now begun hinting that she’s being a bad role model.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.