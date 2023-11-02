She’s Considering Refusing To Go To Her Ex-Boyfriend’s Spontaneously-Planned Wedding Because He Expected Her To Provide And Serve The Food, As Well As Clean Up The Event

Have you ever tried to maintain a friendship with an ex, and things eventually got weird? Especially when you both start dating other people?

One woman recently refused to go to her ex-boyfriend’s spontaneous wedding when she found out she’d be expected to bring and serve food as well as help clean up by the end of the night.

She and her ex-boyfriend split up seven years ago but have decided to remain good friends. They’re in the same friend group and see each other a handful of times each year.

She is currently engaged, and her ex eventually moved on as well, which she learned when she and her fiancé were introduced to his “new girlfriend, whom he had only gone on three dates with at his recent birthday party,

“We thought it was a bit early for introductions and that the whole situation was a bit weird and intense, but he’s always been very emotionally immature, so I wasn’t that surprised,” she said.

“But I digress; I’m not here to judge his love life.”

Then, only two months after her ex’s birthday party, he told her he was marrying his girlfriend, and the wedding date was only weeks away.

She and her fiancé thought her ex and his future wife were moving rather fast, but they figured they shouldn’t judge and said they’d be at the wedding.

However, the wedding came with some very unique responsibilities.

