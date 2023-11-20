She’s Doing Her Best To Be Active In Her Stepkids’ Lives Without Overstepping And Acting Like Their Mom, But Her Husband’s Ex Is Still Angry And Thinks She’s Too Involved

One year ago, this 26-year-old woman and her husband, 30, got married.

Her husband has two children, a 13-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son, from a previous relationship.

He and his ex dated in high school.

During their senior year, she got pregnant, and three years later, they had their son in an attempt to keep their relationship together.

But three years after the birth of their son, when their daughter was 6, her husband and his ex officially broke up, and they now have a 50/50 custody agreement.

Not long ago, their custody agreement was adjusted because her husband has more time off of work because he doesn’t have to be on-call as often anymore.

For quite a while, his ex tried to limit the amount of custody he was allowed to only be on the weekends, but the judge rejected this proposal, stating that 50/50 custody would be more appropriate.

So, her husband and his ex have had a 50/50 custody agreement for the past three years.

She works for the historical research department of a university in their area, while her husband works as a plastic surgeon.

