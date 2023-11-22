She’s Done Hosting Holiday Dinners For Her Husband’s Family Because She’s Sick Of Doing All The Work Alone And Spending The Entire Time In The Kitchen

This woman and her husband have been married for the last five years, and she is sick of hosting events for her husband’s family.

She doesn’t want to host Thanksgiving, Christmas, or barbecues anymore.

Sometimes, her husband’s daughter brings over a plate of deviled eggs or a baked bean dish to these events.

However, after everyone has eaten, all of the guests move into the living room to hang out and watch something on TV.

Her husband doesn’t help clean the house or cook before these get-togethers, and he doesn’t even help wash the dishes afterward.

Even though she’s frustrated that he husband and his family don’t help out with any of the cleanups after eating, she doesn’t want to be the reason that her husband doesn’t have the chance to visit with his family at their house.

Her issue isn’t that her husband wants to hang out with his family.

The problem is that she is the only one doing everything for every single event they host.

“His argument is that if I don’t do it, then it won’t happen (oh, well). He says neither of his kids will step up and volunteer to host. Naturally, his first wife did all the family events up until she got sick and passed away seven to eight years ago. He says his kids are just used to their mom doing all the work,” she said.

