She’s Finally Had Enough Of Her Husband Cheating And Wants To Expose His Affair To His Girlfriend And The Entire Town

This woman is in her 50s and has been married to her husband for 20 years.

Unfortunately, he has been unfaithful on and off over the past seven years.

Each time he’s cheated, she’s forgiven him, and she now feels like it was a mistake in hindsight.

Her husband always had an affair with the same woman, and after seven years, she can’t handle his unfaithfulness anymore.

As she’s been digging for dirt on her husband’s affair, she assumes that he probably told the other woman that he went through a divorce with her. She is pretty sure that the other woman has no idea that they are still married and live in the same house.

“I snooped and saw an email. She wants to go to marriage counseling with him! He said he would do whatever she wanted to work out their issues because he wanted to be with her forever!” she said.

However, she knew that he didn’t attend counseling with the other woman, which was supposed to be held by a pastor, because he was with her at the time.

This past weekend, her husband was with the other woman so that he could hang out with her child, whom she had from another relationship. Throughout her husband’s affair, he’s spent a lot of time around the other woman’s child, who is about 13 or 14 years old.

“The kid became attached. So, I get that and didn’t want to be a jealous harpy,” she explained.

