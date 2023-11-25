She’s Furious At Her Husband Because He’s Been Blowing Money On Takeout And Refusing To Eat Food At Home Since She’s Recovering From A C-Section And Can’t Cook For Him

Moms out there can agree that recovering from a c-section in the middle of taking care of a newborn baby is one of the most intense things a woman can go through physically and mentally.

You would hope that the people in your life would do anything they can to take any burdens away from you during that time. Unfortunately, that isn’t always the case.

One woman is upset with her husband, who’s stopped eating food in the house and spends a lot of money on takeout for his meals since she’s been in a lot of pain while recovering from her c-section and can’t cook for him.

She’s 23-years-old and married to her husband, who’s three years older than her. Six weeks ago, she gave birth to their new baby through a c-section procedure. Unfortunately, there were surgery complications, and she had an infection. Now, she suffers from chronic back pain that has left her legally disabled.

Her husband recently had to quit his job to stay home and help her take care of their kids alongside her mom, who lives above them.

Before I was pregnant and during my pregnancy, I made his breakfast and lunch every day for work as well as dinner when he got home.

“Since the pregnancy and surgery complications, my mom has been making all of our dinners, she said.

“I recently noticed my husband wasn’t eating breakfast or lunch unless we got takeaways, which we can’t really afford. I started reminding him to have breakfast and lunch, and he kept saying there’s no food in the house, [which was] not true.”

She got so frustrated with her husband that she’d give in and put all her strength into making his breakfasts and lunches just to prove to him that there was food in the house he could use to make good meals, even though she’s in a lot of pain and can’t stand in the kitchen too long.

