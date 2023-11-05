She’s Furious That Her Aunt Keeps Dropping Her Sick Nephew At Her House Because She’s Going In For Surgery Soon And Cannot Become Ill Before The Procedure

One week ago, this woman’s aunt brought her 13-year-old and 9-year-old sons to her family’s house while she and her daughter drove to a concert that was two hours away.

She currently lives at home, and she has a large family.

Today, she is scheduled to have an elective surgery, and her entire family has been aware of it.

“This is also, quite honestly, a lifesaving surgery for me, and I’d like to mention that for elective surgeries, you can’t have any sort of illness. They want you to be healthy when going in because it’s ELECTIVE. Both of her kids were sick with some kind of respiratory illness,” she said.

Because her nephews were sick and staying at her house, she and her sisters began wearing masks and being extremely thorough with handwashing and cleanliness to avoid getting sick.

Right now, one of her sisters is in recovery after a terrible injury to her knee. Her sister cut her knee open, so she had to receive seven stitches.

Understandably, she and her sisters were furious that their aunt did this, but they didn’t voice their frustrations.

“Unfortunately, my sister with the knee injury ended up catching whatever it was, and my other sister who was taking care of her also ended up catching it. Luckily, I didn’t catch it, and hopefully I don’t before my surgery,” she explained.

On Wednesday, two days before her surgery, her aunt came over to her family’s house again with all her children, and her youngest son was still sick.

