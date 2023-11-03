She’s Furious That Her Mom Keeps Borrowing Her Clothes And Stretching Them Out, But She Isn’t Sure How To Talk To Her Mom Without Basically Calling Her Mom Fat

This 20-year-old woman is currently in college, and whenever she is away at school, her 60-year-old mom constantly borrows her clothes to wear. And it really ticks her off.

First of all, her mom never asks before taking a garment. According to her, her mom also doesn’t take good care of the clothes.

But, the main reason why she gets so annoyed is the size difference between her and her mom. Apparently, she is a size US 2 or 4; meanwhile, her mom is a US 8 or 10.

She realizes that her mom’s size is really not big.

“But my mom’s quite bigger than me, and some of the clothes she’s been wearing have stretched out and no longer look good on me,” she said.

She also claimed that she doesn’t have a bunch of clothes right now. So, when a garment gets stretched out, it’s a big deal for her.

Not to mention, this issue has been going on for years. And coupled with her mom’s lack of care for the pieces, she’s at her wit’s end.

Her mom doesn’t shower that much and will sometimes wear her nice clothes just to “lounge around” or even work outside in the garden.

Once, her mom also washed her very expensive cashmere jumper and actually shrank it so badly that it was completely unwearable.

