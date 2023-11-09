She’s Marrying Her Sister’s Ex-Boyfriend, And Her Sister Is Furious

This 27-year-old woman met he 31-year-old fiancé, Joe, when they were pretty young. Their families were quite friendly, and that’s how they ended up basically growing up together.

Joe and her older sister Jen were almost the same age, so they were closer than she was with Joe back then.

Eventually, Jen and Joe began dating when they hit high school. She didn’t exactly speak to Jen unless they were fighting, so she doesn’t know the details of her sister’s romance with Joe.

The only detail she does know is that Jen and Joe broke up in an ugly way, and they were no longer friends following that.

Anyway, to this day, she is not close to Jen. They act civilly went spending time together around their family, but that’s about the extent of their relationship.

Due to this, she has no clue about Jen’s life, and it has been that way from the beginning.

After Jen graduated from college, she moved to Chicago, and after she graduated, she remained in their home city of St. Louis.

Then, she wound up in the exact same postbaccalaureate program as Jen’s old boyfriend, Joe, and they became fast friends.

She says she genuinely forgot that Joe had ever dated Jen at all, and then she began dating Joe a couple of months after forming a friendship with him.

