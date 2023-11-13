She’s Now Furious At Her Parents Because She Found Out That Their Relationship Started When Her Dad Began Cheating And Got Her Mom Pregnant While He Was Married To His High School Sweetheart

Not long ago, this 21-year-old girl was told a long-hidden family secret, and she is now in complete shock.

She heard the truth from her 74-year-old grandmother (her father’s mother), who told her why she never liked her mother.

After hearing the reason, she feels confused and doesn’t know how to cope with what she found out.

Her entire life, her grandmother and mother, 54, didn’t get along, and she never knew the reason why. Each time she asked her mother about it, her mother would brush it aside and claim it was all just a “misunderstanding.”

However, her grandmother felt that she and her brother, 23, were old enough to hear the true story behind why she didn’t like their mother and why they never had a good relationship.

Her grandmother told her the story first.

“When my dad, 49, met my mom, he was already married to his high school sweetheart. They were married for five years until he began cheating on her with my mom. The affair continued, and my mom ended up getting pregnant with my brother. My father eventually divorced his first wife, and he and my mom got married a year later. The part that’s tearing me apart is what my dad said to his ex-wife during the divorce: ‘You are not a good person to have children with,'” she said.

Her grandmother really got along with her father’s ex-wife, and she felt like she was a wonderful person, so this comment was terrible and cruel, in her view.

In addition, the remark from her father was incredibly crushing because, during their marriage, her father’s ex-wife wanted to have children with him.

