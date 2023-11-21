She’s Opening Up About How She And Her Husband Still Live Paycheck To Paycheck, Even Though They Have Decent Full-Time Careers

It’s no secret that the cost of living in the United States is crazy right now.

Even if you work a full-time job and have had a very linear career timeline after graduating from school, that doesn’t mean you’ll start to earn enough to live very comfortably without having to worry about money.

One woman recently generated some buzz on TikTok after openly venting about her stressful financial struggles despite her and her husband working decent full-time jobs.

Mackenzie (@mackmoan1988) is a married woman who lives with her husband and two kids. She works as a full-time nurse, and her husband also works full-time.

Despite being in a dual-income household and working hard to be financially conscious, Mackenzie and her husband are still stressed out by their high living expenses.

In her video, which has over a million views, Mackenzie explains that she feels as though she and her husband are doing everything “right” in terms of supporting their family but can’t seem to stop living paycheck to paycheck.

“We just got paid this past Friday, right?” Mackenzie explains to her viewers.

“We paid the mortgage, bought some groceries, [and] put some gas in the car. Guys, it is Tuesday [and] we have, like, two or three hundred dollars to last us until next Friday.”

Mackenzie then tearfully admits she doesn’t know what to do with so little money left for over a week.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.