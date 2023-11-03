She’s Pretty Sure Her Boyfriend Dumped Her Because He Hates Her Rich Best Friend

This 23-year-old girl has a 24-year-old best friend named Rosie, and they have been close since they were kids.

Rosie is truly a wonderful human being, and they have spent basically every day together since they first met.

She also happens to be quite close to Rosie’s mom and dad, who are both absolutely lovely and treat her like one of their own.

To be frank, Rosie’s parents are quite rich, and she has always been aware of this, though she didn’t understand how rich they really were until she and Rosie moved in together to attend college.

“At 18, Rosie’s parents gifted her a nice apartment and insisted I move in with Rosie,” she explained.

“I don’t pay rent, and I am incredibly grateful for their generosity. I have thanked them loads, but Rosie always tells me (nicely!) to shut up and not be silly. We moved to Edinburgh, which is a pricy place to live, so if I couldn’t live with Rosie, there is no way I would have been able to study here.”

“When we graduated, Rosie decided to move to London, but I decided to stay here to pursue a master’s degree. Rosie told me to stay in the apartment to look after it, which was good of her. Being separate from each other has been hard, but this summer, I met my boyfriend, Stewart (24M), who is a lovely guy and made me feel better.”

Rosie and Stweart have a ton in common; they are outgoing, extroverted, and passionate. Although Rosie and Stewart hadn’t met in real life until recently, she was positive they would get along great.

A weekend ago, Rosie came back to Edinburgh for the first time in several months so that they could spend Halloween together.

