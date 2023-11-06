She’s Refusing To Attend Her Sister’s Lavish Destination Wedding, Which Will Cost Thousands Of Dollars For One Weekend Because Her Sister Didn’t Attend Her Graduation Ceremony

This woman and her sister have always had a pretty competitive relationship. So, when she graduated from her Master’s program, her sister didn’t attend her graduation.

Apparently, her sister couldn’t go because she was away on a retreat with her fiancé at the time.

“But it was a big deal for me because I was the first in our family to get a graduate degree, and I really wanted her to be there,” she recalled.

That’s why she was incredibly hurt by her sister’s absence, and they got into a big argument about the missed graduation.

Still, her sister claimed that it was only “another ceremony” and accused her of being too sensitive.

Now, that was a while ago, but her sister is set to get married soon. So, old feelings about the graduation debacle have resurfaced, and she isn’t on board with attending.

For context, her sister decided to have a destination wedding on a super exclusive island. This caused the cost of attending to be very expensive, and she simply could not comfortably afford it.

“I’m talking about several thousand dollars for the weekend,” she revealed.

But, when she told her sister that she might not be able to go, her sister freaked out on her. She even got accused of trying to “sabotage” her sister’s big day!

