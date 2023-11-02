She’s Refusing To Forgive Her Mother After Seeing Her Mom Messing Around With Her Brother-In-Law At A Family Party

Several days ago, this 14-year-old girl from Mexico witnessed something so uncomfortable and terrible that it caused her to stop speaking to her mother.

Her mother, sister, brother-in-law, and her sister’s friend all threw a party together.

Her mother and father are separated. Everyone, including the adults and children, was having a blast.

They had a water bounce house for the children to play in, and the adults were hanging out while drinking.

When the party first started, her mother was out buying some party supplies like ice, candy, fruit, drinks, and some confetti eggs.

Meanwhile, she was just hanging out in her bedroom. She doesn’t enjoy socializing with her family and likes having quiet time to herself.

Everything seemed normal until her mother came home from the store.

“After she arrived, she went to take a shower, but the strange thing about it was that my brother-in-law went into the bathroom where my mother was,” she said.

Since she assumed that her brother-in-law was maybe going to use the bathroom and didn’t realize her mother was already in there, she didn’t think anything of it and didn’t say anything to him as he walked into the bathroom.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.