She’s Refusing To Let Her Mom Or Sister Visit Her House Because Her Sister Has A Massive Flea Infestation, And She Doesn’t Want To Put Her Own Home At Risk

This woman’s sister currently has an intense flea infestation in her home.

“The fleas are so bad that her animals are nearly dying. Her dog had to have surgery, and her cat was so anemic that the vet said one more day and her cat would have died,” she said.

Her niece and nephew have been getting horrible bites from the fleas on a constant basis.

Unfortunately, her sister also has a problem with hoarding, so even if her sister proactively treated her house by using flea bombs, the fleas would be able to hide under all the stuff that’s strewn all over the floors.

Despite how serious and dangerous this situation is, her sister hasn’t been making any effort whatsoever to get rid of the fleas.

“She makes excuses that she is ‘too busy.’ She is a stay-at-home mom, and she cleans for my grandma once a week for a few hours. That’s it,” she explained.

To make the problem worse, her sister gave fleas to their mother, so she’s terrified that they will give her fleas, too.

She is a mother to a newborn baby, and she has five cats.

In order to stay on top of any potential issues, she gave flea medicine to all of her cats, and she’s been vacuuming the house each day.

