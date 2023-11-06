She’s Refusing To Move Into A New Apartment With Her Boyfriend Because She Already Lives Rent-Free In A Place She Inherited, But Her Boyfriend Doesn’t Feel Comfortable Living In An Apartment That’s Solely Hers

When the COVID-19 pandemic was at its worst, this 23-year-old woman’s father passed away.

Her mother and father never got married and weren’t in a relationship, and he hadn’t had any other children.

After her father’s passing, she inherited his apartment, and she fully moved into it last year after she graduated from college.

Because her university was in a different city from the apartment, she had to wait until she graduated to move into it.

Not long after moving to the city where her father had lived, she met her current boyfriend.

They have been in a relationship for a little more than a year, and things have been going smoothly so far.

Over time, their relationship has progressed, and in order to keep moving forward, her boyfriend brought up the idea of living together.

She was thrilled with the idea because she feels lonely in the apartment by herself, and she asks her boyfriend to stay over at her place a lot.

Because her apartment is fully paid off, she thought the easiest option would naturally be for her boyfriend to move into her apartment with her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.