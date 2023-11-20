She’s Seriously Fed Up With Being Both The Breadwinner And Carrying The Bulk Of Childcare Responsibilities, But She Feels Like It’s Impossible To Communicate With Her Husband

This woman works in a full-time position as the director of nursing at a hospice company.

She is the breadwinner for her family and always has been.

Nine years ago, her husband worked quite a lot of hours while she was focused on her schooling.

She escalated her classes and earned her degree in less than two years.

But for the past 9 years, she has been the breadwinner, and now she’s emotionally burnt out because she feels like she does all the labor for her family without any real recognition. She doesn’t feel like her husband appreciates all the time and energy she puts in.

Over the course of her career, she has focused more on accepting positions with higher pay rather than finding jobs that she’d enjoy more.

But she believes it’s financially paid off.

She and her husband now have two children together, both of whom are under 6 years old.

For the past year, she was working two jobs, but it took a toll on her physical well-being.

