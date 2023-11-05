She’s Sharing Tips For How You Can Actually Get Some Shut-Eye In Chaotic Airports While You Wait For Your Flight

Over the last few months, Americans have been dealing with a lot of issues with traveling via planes due to pilot and flight crew shortages, delayed and canceled flights, etc.

Having your flight delayed for hours or watching it get canceled in the middle of the night at an unfamiliar airport is one of the most stressful and exhausting things a traveler goes through. Sometimes, you just have to wait things out and get some much-needed rest in the airport.

If you have any anxiety about sleeping at the airport, thankfully, one TikTok creator has made a video giving some great tips on how to get some rest while waiting to board your next flight.

Sabina (@girlvsglobe) makes travel content on TikTok, and her recent viral video on sleeping at the airport, which she filmed while waiting for a flight that was delayed for 10 hours, is filled with good advice.

Sabina begins by mentioning it would be great if you could make sure you get through airport security and can hang out inside the terminal near your gate, as this way, you’ll have access to bathrooms, food, and lounges.

Unfortunately, in Sabina’s case, she couldn’t get through security by the time she was at the airport and had to hang out near the baggage carousel.

Next, Sabina says to put on an outfit that is very comfortable, easy to move around in, and layered, as it tends to get chilly in airports, and you may not have access to a blanket. Sabina had the clever idea to hold onto a blanket she got on a previous flight and used that for comfort.

In terms of safety, Sabina says it’s best to sleep somewhat near other people in the airport if possible.

“I recommend sleeping near other people because there’s safety in numbers,” she says.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.