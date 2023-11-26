She’s So Disappointed In How She Was Just Proposed To That She’s Considering Ending Her Relationship

Some couples don’t iron out the details when talking about what getting engaged looks like to them, but that was not the case for this 29-year-old woman and her 30-year-old fiancé.

In fact, they talked a lot about what the proposal of her dreams would look like, and she was fine with things being on the simple side.

She did have two requirements, though, which included a photographer being present when they got engaged so that they would have wonderful photos to remember such a big milestone.

The second thing she really wanted was for the proposal to take place somewhere that was meaningful or sentimental for both of them.

“For the proposal, he took me to a random park that had absolutely no meaning to us,” she explained.

“It wasn’t even a pretty park to walk around or look at. He had nothing set up, either. We walked aimlessly around the empty grass, and he got down on one knee randomly and proposed.”

“I was genuinely really happy when he asked because I figured perhaps he planned something that didn’t get pulled through, so I said yes.”

Later on, her fiancé mentioned to her that he was allowed to propose however he pleased and that he wanted to avoid wasting money while proposing in a way that was fairly straightforward.

Her fiancé pointed out that he already purchased an engagement ring she adored, so he didn’t see a reason to do anything above and beyond that.

