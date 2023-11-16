She’s Upset That Her Parents Don’t Consider Her Adopted Daughter To Be Their Granddaughter

This woman adopted her husband’s niece, Sarah, nine years ago. It was really rough for Sarah to get used to them, but she has grown to love them, and she views Sarah as her daughter.

She is pregnant right now, and two weeks back, she learned the gender of her baby. When she told her mom and dad that she’s going to be having a girl, they were thrilled and said this baby will be their first granddaughter.

She was not happy with her parents for making that remark, but she attempted to brush it off and move on.

However, yesterday, she wasn’t able to keep her feelings in. Her mom was discussing things she wanted to pass down to her unborn baby, and she got super angry with her.

Sarah has been her mom and dad’s grandaughter since she was only two, and so she can’t believe they don’t view her as such anymore.

She picked a fight with her parents, and they had the nerve to tell her Sarah does not count as their granddaughter since she’s from their husband’s family and not their own family.

“But she’s my daughter, their granddaughter,” she explained. “She calls them her grandparents. My sister is her aunt, and my nephew is her cousin. If they don’t accept Sarah, then there’s no way I’m wanting them around either daughter.”

“My husband thinks what they said was wrong but thinks I should let it go. He thinks it wasn’t meant the way I’m taking it. But with his history, he tends to be a bit of a pushover when it comes to family (understanding, obviously, but still), and they haven’t apologized, if anything, they’ve doubled down.”

“I don’t want Sarah hearing any of this, and if I can’t trust them to treat our girls equally, then I can’t trust them with them. Everyone else thinks I’m overreacting, but I don’t agree.”

