Some Of The Most Mind-Boggling Headlines Have Come Out Of Florida, And Now, One Of The State’s Residents Has Created “The Florida Man Games,” Which Will Require Contestants To Complete Various Wild Challenges Related To Iconic Florida Man Memes For Prizes Up To $3,000

Do you know the lore behind the “Florida Man?”

The term ‘Florida Man’ may sound basic, but in the media and journalism world, it’s used to find and report on some of the craziest stories to come out of Florida.

For instance, there’s a social media game where people have Googled the words “Florida man” followed by their birthday to see which kind of crazy crime occurred the day they were born.

Headlines about a ‘Florida Man’ have ranged from stealing a million dollars worth of liquor to throwing live alligators through a drive-thru window.

Now, Floridians are beginning to embrace the Florida Man meme, and everyone is talking about the Florida Man Games.

The Florida Man Games is a new competition that will require contestants to get through several zany challenges that relate to iconic Florida Man stories.

The competition will happen for the very first time in February in St. Augustine, Florida. It was created by Pete Melfi, a St. Augustine resident inspired by all the crazy Florida Man headlines he’s seen over time.

He intends to make the competition an annual event, and its winners will receive cash or prizes up to $3,000.

The competition will include 16 teams of five battling it out in some outrageous challenges, which involve fleeing a fake squad of police officers to avoid getting ‘arrested,’ races, duels with pool noodles, a cash grab, a ‘beer belly Florida sumo’ wrestling match, etc.

