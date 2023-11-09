Stark White And Grey Minimalism Might Be Too Sterile For Some, But White Chocolate Minimalism Is The Latest Interior Design Trend That Embraces Warmer Undertones To Create A Cozy Yet Understated Vibe

If you’ve had enough of maximalism and are itching to revert back to simpler times, consider adopting the interior style of white chocolate minimalism.

Rather than featuring the cold, stark whites of a sterile and uninspiring hospital waiting room that were so popular in the past, the white chocolate aesthetic embraces warmer undertones, like cozy browns.

It creates a layered, rich setting that actually looks like an inviting place of comfort and refuge. To inject your home with the beauty of white chocolate minimalism, here’s what you need to do.

Layer Various Shades Of White

When selecting your color palette, make sure that all your whites come from the same family. Not all beige and ivory tones match, and some shades of white can look like a whole other color under different lighting.

The amount of natural lighting a room receives, as well as the location of a room, all contribute to how a color shows up on your walls. If you’re striving for a cooler, modern vibe, opt for whites with gray undertones. For a warmer approach, go with yellow. Sample your paint colors on multiple walls to confirm that they work at any angle.

Incorporate Natural Elements

White chocolate minimalism requires the use of natural elements to achieve the right balance. Pieces like a wooden console table, a rattan side table, or a stone coffee table add depth and keep a space that’s mostly white from feeling dull. Wood tones, in particular, complement the monochromatic space extremely well. Accessories can also bring out some contrast.

Use Texture To Add Visual Interest

