The Girl He’s Dating Has Been Asking Him Some Weird Questions, Like How Much He Makes And If He Would Give A Down Syndrome Child Up For Adoption

This 30-year-old man works as an emergency medicine doctor, and he met a girl the same age as him at the gym.

This girl came off as sweet, so he decided to ask her out on a date. He then learned that she works as a nurse at the same hospital where he is employed.

So far, they have been on 5 dates, but she’s been asking him some weird questions that are making him concerned.

This girl has questioned him about how much debt he has and how much money he makes. She also has asked him when he plans on having children.

In response to the question about kids, he replied that he was thinking in 3 or 4 years, as he wants to pay off his debts from school first so he can really be financially stable.

This girl then wanted to know if he would consider having children in 2 years instead, and he said he was open to it.

She seemed to be happy that he could understand her not wanting to wait that long to be a parent.

And the strange questions kept coming, with the more dates that they went on.

“She commented that she wanted a $4-10k engagement ring in passing for the Instagram likes,” he explained.

