The Guy She Was Seeing Eventually Confessed That He Never Officially Broke Up With His Ex And Still Has Feelings For Her

This 26-year-old woman was friends with benefits with a guy who was 30-year-old for a couple of years, but then he got a girlfriend without telling her.

She was incredibly upset when she found out, as she never wanted to be a side chick, and she morally doesn’t agree with cheating.

So, she stopped seeing him and reached out to this guy’s girlfriend to tell her about the situation.

This guy’s girlfriend decided to remain with him, and then she was surprised when this guy reached out to her again 8 months later.

She rejected him and told his girlfriend once again that he was clearly not being faithful. This resulted in this guy and his girlfriend breaking up.

“He kept messaging me saying it’s over with her, and he always liked what we had,” she explained.

“I said I do not trust him and I do not want to be FWB. He said let’s see each other and then try for a relationship.”

“He said we will have to take it slow and not public because the ex told everyone, and he doesn’t want to look bad. I said okay.”

She’s been seeing him ever since, and just a couple of days ago, he admitted something to her that left her completely shocked.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.