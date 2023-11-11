The Jade Plant Is A Perfect Low-Maintenance Houseplant That’s Said To Bring Both Prosperity And Good Fortune

Let’s face it: we all love the idea of having lush, vibrant greenery in our homes, but not everyone has the time or green thumb to keep up with demanding plants.

Enter the jade plant– your new low-maintenance buddy that will ask for little but give back a whole lot of charm and elegance.

Perfect for beginners and seasoned plant enthusiasts alike, the jade plant is ready to win a spot in your space with its easygoing nature.

The Allure Of The Jade Plant

The jade plant, or Crassula ovata, carries an air of grace with its glossy, spoon-shaped leaves perched on woody stems.

Often referred to as the money plant or lucky plant, it is believed to symbolize prosperity and good fortune.

Plus, beyond its aesthetic and symbolic appeal, the ease with which it adapts to the indoor environment is remarkable, making it a popular choice for many plant lovers.

How To Grow A Jade Plant

If you’re looking to add this plant to your home, growing it is quite simple. You should start by selecting a healthy cutting– ideally, a two-to-four-inch long stem with a pair of leaves.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.