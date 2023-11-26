These 10 Houseplants Will Happily Grow In Water, No Dirt Necessary

Ever wished that you could grow plants without the hassle of soil? If so, you might not know there’s actually a whole world of houseplants that thrive in water, making them perfect for those who want a touch of green without the mess.

So, whether you’re an experienced green thumb or a beginner looking to simply liven up your home, these 10 water-grown plants will transform your space with minimal effort.

1. Lucky Bamboo

Lucky Bamboo isn’t just a charmer with its intricate shapes; it’s also a champ in water.

This plant, which isn’t actually bamboo but a type of Dracaena, loves bright, indirect light.

Its stalks can grow in intricate patterns, bringing a unique aesthetic to any room. Plus, it’s said to bring good luck, too. And who doesn’t want that?

2. Spider Plant

The spider plant is extremely resilient, and these guys are not only easy to grow in water, but their variegated leaves also add a lively contrast to any space.

They’re great for hanging baskets as decor pieces, thriving in moderate to bright indirect light. Not to mention, they also help purify the air!

