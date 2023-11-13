This Recipe For Beloved Bang Bang Chicken Is Healthy, Delicious, And Super Simple To Perfect At Home In Your Air Fryer

In America, bang bang chicken is a favorite menu item across many types of restaurants. The dish actually originates from the street food of Sichuan, but it has been adapted and modernized to cater to the palates of Asian food lovers from Western countries.

Regardless of the way it’s prepared, bang bang chicken is pretty much universally loved. TikToker China (@chinabford) has a super easy, delicious, and healthy recipe for some bang bang chicken that serves two people.

This bang bang chicken is crispy, well-seasoned, and coated in a thick, creamy sauce that’s sweet, spicy, and savory all at once. The chicken can even be substituted with salmon if you want to switch up your protein source.

Start by making cuts in a crisscross fashion on two chicken breasts. Cutting the chicken in this way will help the spices and sauce seep into the meat, allowing it to retain more flavor.

Next, season the chicken with garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and seasoned salt. Use your fingers to rub the spices in, ensuring that they get down into the crevices. Then, flip the chicken breasts over and season the backs of them as well.

After that, make the bang bang sauce. In a small bowl, add equal parts mayonnaise, chili garlic sauce, and Sriracha.

You can add more or less of each ingredient per your taste. Next, place the chicken in your air fryer. With a spoon, slather the tops of the chicken with your homemade bang bang sauce.

Cook the chicken at 390 degrees Fahrenheit for 17 to 20 minutes, depending on how thick your chicken is.

If you do not have an air fryer, bake it in the oven at 365 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 to 30 minutes. To make sure it’s fully cooked, slice open the thickest portion of the chicken to check if it’s still pink.

