Want To Dress To Impress On Thanksgiving Eve? She’s Sharing Chic Outfit Ideas For The One Night A Year That Your Local Dive Bar Becomes The Hottest Spot In Town And Feels Like A Total High School Reunion

I don’t know about you, but in my hometown, it’s practically a rite of passage to get together with your best childhood friends and hit up the local neighborhood dive bar on Thanksgiving Eve.

It’s a night where your entire graduating class comes together in silent agreement for an uncomfortable yet fun and buzzy unofficial high school reunion and celebrates being home together.

Suddenly, your low-key neighborhood bar, usually filled with 40-year-old dads on most weeknights, becomes the hottest spot in town, filled with faces you thought you’d never see again.

If this is a tradition in your hometown that you have or always wanted to participate in, you know you want to go in looking your best. After all, one of the biggest factors of a reunion is showing off how great you look!

TikTok creators have started buzzing about their Thanksgiving Eve experiences, and many have taken to the app to share some outfit ideas that will wow your hometown bar crowd and impress your peers.

“Thanksgiving Eve is right around the corner, and we all know what that means,” says Lauren Tiby (@laurentiby) at the beginning of her outfit advice video.

“It’s a high school reunion. You’re going back to your small, little hometown local bar. You wanna dress to impress, and you’re lying if you say that you don’t because you’re still watching this video.”

Lauren’s first and favorite outfit option is great because it looks simple and effortless yet gorgeous and chic. She pairs a basic, high-neck tank top with a fitted black skirt and knee-high black boots.

Lauren says there’s no shame in sticking with basics for your Thanksgiving Eve outfit, as you’re not trying to dress like you’re on the red carpet; you just want to look good.

