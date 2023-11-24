Want To Go Green And Gift More Sustainably This Holiday Season? Try Out These Five Alternative Gift-Wrapping Ideas That Are Eco-Friendly Without Sacrificing Any Decorative Flair

With the holiday season now upon us, many people look forward to gift-giving and treat it like a sport– scouring aisles and online shops to pick out the perfect presents.

But, after the holidays often comes a less cheerful aftermath: piles of discarded wrapping paper.

As we as a society start to become more environmentally conscious, it’s about time that we also rethink our gift-wrapping habits.

This doesn’t mean sacrificing the delightful experience of unwrapping a beautifully presented gift. Instead, eco-friendly wrapping can actually add an extra layer of thoughtfulness and creativity to your presents.

And if you’re feeling lost about where to start, here are five sustainable yet stunning gift-wrapping ideas that show you care not just about the recipient but also about our planet.

Get Creative With Fabric Wrapping

Think beyond paper and embrace the ancient art of fabric wrapping, inspired by the Japanese technique of Furoshiki.

You can use anything from thrifted scarves and bandanas to your favorite type of fabric from a craft store.

The beauty of this method lies in its versatility and reusability. Not only does it look chic and unique, but the fabric can also be repurposed by the recipient, making it a gift in itself.

