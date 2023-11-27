While He Was Dancing With A Girl At A Club, She Went To The Bathroom On The Dance Floor

A TikTok creator named Neesh (@neesh_me) is explaining why he no longer wants to go clubbing, and it’s all thanks to a stinky situation. It will definitely make you think twice about where the fate of the human species is headed.

Three or four years ago, he went to a club in his area with a few of his friends. He was wearing all-new clothes and ready to have fun. They bought some drinks at the bar and were really enjoying themselves.

At one point, he suggested that they hit the dance floor. As they were dancing, one of his favorite songs came on.

He looked out across the sea of people to find someone to dance with, but no one really seemed into the song, except for one girl.

He made his way over to her, tapped her on the shoulder, and asked if she wanted to dance with him. She agreed, and they started moving to the beat together. Neesh was having a blast.

Eventually, the girl squatted down low to the floor. Since he was under the impression that she was about to break out a cool dance move, he squatted next to her.

While they were down there, she scrunched up her face. He didn’t think much of it at first, but after a little while, he decided to get back up.

When she didn’t follow his lead, he was confused about why she was still squatting and making a scrunched-up face.

Suddenly, she stood up and walked away. Neesh wondered if he had said or done something to scare her away.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.