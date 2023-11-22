While Her Fiancé Popped The Big Question, Her Future Mother-In-Law Accidentally Recorded A Video Of Her Own Face Instead Of Capturing The Proposal

No other tradition can rival the amount of anxiety and planning that comes with the marriage proposal.

Some people want elaborate proposals that really make a splash, while others prefer something more simple and low-key.

Either way, no matter who you are, there’s one thing everyone can agree on. They just want it to go without a hitch.

But even when meticulously thought out, there is still plenty of potential for a proposal to go wrong. If something does get screwed up, at least the mishap can make for a great story!

A TikTok user named Jennifer Araujo (@_jennyy4) posted a clip of her soon-to-be mother-in-law panicking as she failed to capture one of the biggest moments of her son’s life.

Araujo, her then-boyfriend, Jesus Villareal, and his parents were on vacation in Rome, Italy, when Villareal proposed to her.

The couple had been standing in Saint Peter’s Square, joining hands in their signature pose for a photo, when suddenly, Villareal got down on one knee to ask for Araujo’s hand in marriage.

As he bent down, his mom had the camera pointed toward them to record the proposal. However, she accidentally flipped the camera around to selfie mode and couldn’t figure out how to change it back.

So, instead of filming the heartwarming occasion, all she managed to capture was her own face.

