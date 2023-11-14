While Telling His Girlfriend He Loves Her, He Accidentally Called Her By His Ex’s Name, And Now She’s Not Speaking To Him

This 24-year-old guy has a girlfriend the same age as him, and they have been dating on and off for around a year now.

He does love his girlfriend, and he’s committed to her. He’s truly invested in this relationship and doesn’t want to give up when they have issues.

However, the reason things have been rocky and they have broken up and gotten back together revolves around his ex-girlfriend.

His current girlfriend believes he still has feelings for his ex, even though he says that is not true.

He doesn’t speak to his ex or think about her at all. That relationship is over, done with, and in his past.

His girlfriend doesn’t trust him, though, and he has no idea how to prove to her that he has moved on from his ex.

In September, he got back together with his girlfriend after a break, and things were going wonderfully overall.

He saw that his girlfriend was making a real effort, and that made him feel more deeply in love with her, as well as happy.

“Then one day, as we’re talking on the phone as we usually do, the worst thing I could’ve possibly said came out of my mouth,” he explained.

