With The Right Care, Coffee Plants Can Actually Thrive For Decades: Here’s How You Can Grow This Unique Plant In Your Very Own Home

If you’re keen on adding a glossy green houseplant to your collection that’s a bit out of the ordinary, say hello to the coffee plant.

Not only do these plants have a unique charm, but with the right care, they can thrive indoors for decades. So, here’s exactly how you can grow and nurture your very own coffee plant.

Appearance And Benefits

Coffee plants, scientifically known as Coffea arabica, are famous for their glossy, dark green leaves and a sturdy, bush-like appearance.

They can actually grow up to 6 feet indoors, making them a stunning statement piece for your home or office.

But these plants are not just about looks. Instead, they are also natural air purifiers and add a refreshing touch of greenery to any space.

Caring For Your Coffee Plant

When it comes to nurturing your coffee plant, there are a few key aspects to keep in mind.

First, let’s talk about water. These plants love consistent moisture. So, it’s best to water them when the top inch of soil feels dry, but be wary of overdoing it. Overwatering can lead to root rot, as coffee plants don’t appreciate soggy feet.

