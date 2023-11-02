You’ve Probably Heard Of Honeymoon Funds And New Home Funds, But She Included A Fund To Pay For Her Fiancé’s Speeding Ticket On Her Wedding Registry

At some point during the wedding planning process, couples will usually set up a wedding registry containing a list of curated items they would love to receive as wedding presents.

It gives their guests plenty of options to choose from when picking out the perfect present. Some traditional gift ideas include kitchen appliances, dinnerware sets, linens, and home decor.

While household gadgets are often still at the top of people’s wedding registry lists, modern couples are tacking on more unique, unconventional items that go beyond the standard practical products and really showcase their personalities and interests.

Now that many people are marrying later in life, chances are that they don’t need as much of that home stuff, making less traditional registries become totally acceptable. One couple has even added a speeding ticket fund to their online wedding registry.

A TikTok creator named Annabelle (@imthatgurlneb) posted a video of her fiancé James opening a letter in the mail with an onscreen caption that read, “Wedding in 26 days. Timing couldn’t be better.” The camera zoomed in to show a close-up image of the letter, which was from Tushka Municipal Court in Atoka, Oklahoma.

Then, the clip transitioned to footage of an online wedding registry on a computer screen, where James scrolled down to reveal a listing titled “James’s Speeding Ticket Fund,” which amounted to $231. He jokingly typed a note alongside the listing, pleading with people to help.

Some TikTok users offered to donate to the fund, while others shared the trouble they had gotten into in the weeks leading up to their big days.

“Haha, yes! My husband got a speeding ticket while we were on the way to the courthouse for our marriage license!!” exclaimed one user.

“My best friend got suspended for a month from work the day after he proposed. Life always finds a crazy way to keep things interesting,” wrote another.

