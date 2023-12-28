A Chicago Teen Was Found Dead In A Hotel’s Walk-In Freezer After Vanishing From A Party In 2017

Five years ago, a Chicago teenager who had a bright future ahead of her was tragically found dead in the walk-in freezer of a hotel after going missing from a party. Just a few days ago, her family reached a settlement with the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel, as they believe their staff played a role in her untimely death.

Kenneka Jenkins was 19-years-old when she attended a party on the ninth floor of the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel in Chicago, Illinois, with some friends around 11:30 pm on Friday, September 8th, 2017.

After spending time with friends at the hotel party, which was held in a room, Kenneka’s friends saw her leave around 2:30 am the following morning.

However, she never made it home or returned to the room. After a few hours had passed with no one hearing from Kenneka, her friends contacted her mother, Tereasa Martin, who contacted the hotel’s management for help.

Tereasa was told by hotel management that they could not show her security footage to figure out what happened to Kenneka until she was officially reported missing. So, around noon that day, Kenneka’s sister contacted the police and reported her as missing.

Although police and hotel management became involved in trying to find Kenneka hours after she had left the hotel room, she tragically wasn’t discovered until 21 hours later, when an employee opened the hotel kitchen’s walk-in freezer and found Kenneka’s deceased body inside.

Kenneka was pronounced dead around 12:48 am on Sunday, September 10th, 2017.

After investigating her death, police suspected there was no foul play, and Kenneka’s death was ruled an accident caused by hypothermia.

Kenneka’s toxicology report revealed she had a high blood-alcohol level when she died and had topiramate in her system, which is a prescription drug used to prevent seizures.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.