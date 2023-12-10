A Recent Survey Revealed That Young Adults Are Tired Of Seeing Romantic Relationships Portrayed In Movies And TV, Wishing That More Friendships Or Platonic Relationships Would Take Center Stage

Have you ever sat down to watch a movie that included some romances or crushes and felt yourself getting tired of it?

Sometimes, I’ll watch a movie where I see a budding romance between two characters play out, and I think, “I’ve seen this all before.”

While a beautiful, on-screen romantic relationship can be sweet to watch from time to time, sometimes, you want to see something else during a great film.

A recent survey conducted by UCLA’s Center for Scholars & Storytellers found that people ages 18 to 24 are growing tired of seeing television shows and movies focused on romantic relationships.

The survey also reached out to adolescents aged 13 to 24, and 44.3% of them, almost half of those surveyed, found that romance is overused in television and movies.

Interestingly, more than half of those surveyed said they’d like to see more friendships or platonic relationships take the spotlight in the media.

Additionally, 39% of the survey’s participants said they were seeking more aromantic characters on-screen, which would mean those characters don’t experience romantic attraction to any individuals.

It seems that many of those surveyed felt that intimate scenes and plots involving romantic relationships are starting to get old.

Some researchers believe that the current “loneliness epidemic” that’s been a hot topic these days could explain why younger generations are growing tired of media that strongly emphasizes romance.

