About 25% Of Americans Reported They Don’t “Feel” Like Adults Until Their Late 20s, Yet Most Admitted To Actually Enjoying The Tasks That Come With “Adulting,” According To A Recent Survey

A hundred years ago, it was common for American women to be married by the age of 21, and men often tied the knot before reaching 25. Fast forward to today, and the mindset around settling down has notably shifted among young Americans.

A recent survey conducted by OnePoll revealed that about 25% of Americans don’t consider themselves adults until their late 20s. This survey, which involved 2,000 adults, also found that 6% didn’t “feel” like grown-ups until their mid-30s.

The surprising findings are somewhat counterintuitive, given that the majority of people actually reported taking pleasure in activities typically associated with adult responsibilities.

About 65% of survey takers claimed to enjoy grocery shopping, while 62% find managing their finances pleasurable. Additionally, 60% enjoy washing dishes, 57% don’t mind doing laundry, and 56% enjoy vacuuming.

The findings also grew increasingly peculiar since a striking 91% confessed they’d be hesitant to tell others that they find “adulting” enjoyable.

Looking at the differences between generations, Gen Z– born from the mid-1990s to early 2010s– is the most reluctant to confess their enjoyment of vacuuming at 62%. For 40% of millennials– born around 1981 to the mid-1990s– their secret delight lies in doing dishes. Meanwhile, 44% of Gen X– born between the mid-1960s and 1980– have a significant fondness for grocery shopping.

The findings also show that the average person engages in these mundane yet enjoyable adulting activities about eight times a week. Interestingly, 67% also feel irked when others perceive their favored tasks as “boring.”

A notable 74% of respondents find cleaning their home to be one pleasurable activity, with 77% even considering it therapeutic. Moreover, 83% expressed a sense of satisfaction upon completing their home cleaning– with 24% of people feeling happy, 23% feeling calm, and 21% enjoying a sense of accomplishment.

As for the most gratifying rooms to clean, the survey indicates that the living room is the top pick, enjoyed by 24% of people. Following the living room is the kitchen at 21% and the dining room at 18%.

