After Her Sister Insulted Her Job, She Told Her She’s No Longer Paying For Her Wedding Dress

This 28-year-old woman currently works as a graphic designer, and she actually taught herself everything that she knows.

She has had to work incredibly hard to get to where she is in her career, and she’s proud of that.

She has a younger sister, who is 25, and sadly, her sister has always criticized her career. Her sister says her job isn’t real, and it’s more like a hobby than a real career.

She and her sister lost their mom and dad several years ago, and since then, she has taken on the role of a parent to her sister.

They certainly have highs and lows in their relationship, but she has always done everything in her power to show her sister support.

“Recently, she got engaged and was over the moon about planning her wedding,” she explained.

“She found her dream dress, but it was way out of her budget. Knowing I’ve saved a bit, she asked if I could pay for it as her wedding gift. I agreed because I wanted her to be happy.”

“However, a few days ago, we had a family gathering where she introduced her fiancé to our extended family. During the dinner, she made a snide remark about my career, implying that I was still ‘playing with my computer’ while others had real jobs.”

It really hurt her feelings that her sister would put her down in front of everyone like that, and later on, she said something to her about it.

