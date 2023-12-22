Butter Candles Are The Latest Dinner Party Hack, Serving As Both A Stunning Centerpiece And A Delicious Dipping Complement For Bread Appetizers

December is the perfect time for cozy candles and comfort foods. Instead of scouring store shelves for just the right scented candle to set the mood or popping a cheesy casserole in the oven, cut the work in half with a craft that checks off both items on the list.

Enter: the butter candle. This new party trick will make holiday hosting a success time and time again, providing your table with a gorgeous centerpiece and a delicious appetizer. It also serves as an excuse to eat bread and butter for dinner on an ordinary day.

In a viral video with 13.3 million views, TikToker Erin Dittmer (@erin_dittmer) demonstrates how to make the famous butter candle.

The only ingredients required are eight ounces of high-quality butter, a round loaf of bread, two paper cups, and a food-grade candle wick.

Start by placing an entire block of butter in a microwave-safe bowl, heating it up in the microwave for thirty seconds at a time until it has completely melted into liquid form. If desired, mix in your favorite fresh herbs to elevate the plain butter.

Next, carefully pour the warm butter into a paper cup while holding the candle wick in the center of the cup.

The paper cup should be the same height as your loaf of bread. Then, tape the wick so it stays in place as your butter candle sits in the freezer. Keep it in the freezer for one hour or until it’s solidified.

Meanwhile, use the spare paper cup as a guide to cut a hole in the center of your loaf with a bread knife.

After you’ve carved the hole, slice vertically along the outer ring of bread to create pull-apart pieces, which makes this appetizer easier to eat.

