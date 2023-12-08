Fool Your Holiday Guests And Satisfy Their Sweet Tooth By Creating These Chocolate Cakes That Look Just Like Snow-Covered Pinecones

The purpose of the holidays is to spend time with family and friends, celebrating the values that bring us together in life.

Showing off your cooking skills and knocking the stockings off your guests is just a bonus. If you want to make a dessert that blows everyone else out of the water, you’re in the right place.

TikToker Zachariah (@zzzachariah) is explaining how to make cakes that look just like snow-covered pinecones.

This four-ingredient, no-bake dessert is fun and easy to put together. These pinecones are so realistic that your guests might think they’re fresh from the woods.

First, fill a blender or food processor with as many chocolate cookies as you can. Once the cookies have been ground into a powdery dust, add them to a bowl. Then, throw in a block of softened cream cheese.

Now, it’s time to get your hands dirty. Grab the block of cream cheese and start combining it with the cookie dust to form a thick dough.

After it’s well combined, rip off a small piece from the large chunk of dough and start rolling it into a ball. The next step is to think about what you want your pinecone to look like.

“Some people like their pinecone long and skinny. I like one that’s got a little bit more of a girth. Nothing wrong with a girthy pinecone,” said Zachariah. “Don’t overthink it. Just make what you’re going to make.”

Once you have created your dough balls, shape them into your desired length and thickness. Place them onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, making sure that the bottoms are flat so they can stand up on their own.

