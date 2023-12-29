Footage Of Her Father’s Pants Falling Down While He Was Walking Her Down The Aisle At Her Wedding Went Viral, And Now She’s Warning All Fathers To Wear Suspenders

If you’ve ever ripped your pants at work or spilled red wine on your crisp white shirt while at a restaurant, you know firsthand what it’s like to experience a public fashion failure.

But when a clothing mishap happens during an event as big as a wedding and in front of family and friends, it can be absolutely mortifying.

In a video with nearly 300,000 views, a TikTok creator named Sarah (@sarahcongrun) shared footage of her father experiencing an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction as he escorted her down the aisle at her wedding.

“To all my 2024 brides, make sure that whoever is walking you down the aisle is wearing suspenders for this one reason,” she said in the 15-second clip.

While they were walking toward Sarah’s husband-to-be, her father’s slacks started slipping, and he was not able to catch them in time.

Before he could snatch them up, gravity took over, and his pants ended up falling all the way down, bunching around his ankles.

Sarah simply stood there in shock, not believing her eyes. When her dad bent over to reach for his pants, it gave the wedding guests a good laugh and a glimpse of his whitey tighties, making Sarah’s nuptial ceremony a very memorable occasion.

As soon as her dad’s pants fell, Sarah’s wedding photographer reacted quickly and smoothly slid into view to capture the hilarious moment.

Many people praised the photographer for her speed and skill, saying that she “didn’t miss a beat” and that her reflexes were “on point.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.