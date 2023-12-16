He Decided To Just Block A Woman After They Went Out, And She Said She Wasn’t Interested, But His Friend Thinks That Was Awful

This 26-year-old guy wound up matching with a woman, who is 24, on Hinge. So, they took things slow by talking online for a few weeks before agreeing to meet up for some coffee.

He thought their first date went really well, too, since they spent between three and four hours together just talking and getting to know each other.

“At the end, I hugged her goodbye, and I later texted her that I enjoyed our date and would like to see her again,” he recalled.

The woman agreed, too, so they continued texting and even went on a second date a few weeks later. During that date, they spent another two or three hours together– going to dinner, holding hands, and walking around after their meal.

Then, before they parted ways, he walked the woman to her car and kissed her goodbye. So, he thought things between them were going wonderfully.

But, just a few days later, he received an unexpected text from the woman. She admitted that she didn’t think they were a good fit. However, she still wanted to remain friends with him.

“I was pretty surprised because our conversations in person seemed to flow very well, and I thought we had good chemistry,” he explained.

Still, he didn’t harbor any resentment toward the woman and instead thanked her for being “transparent and honest.” Then, he proceeded to delete all their texts, unmatch her on Hinge, and block her.

According to him, he simply decided to block her because when he has a crush on women, he tends to fall for them hard.

