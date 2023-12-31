He Didn’t Tell His Sister That He Found Her Husband On A Dating App, And Now He’s Getting Accused Of Being A Bad Person

This 21-year-old man went on vacation with his family this past week, and while he was relaxing in his hotel room, he decided to browse on a dating app.

But, while he was scrolling through potential matches, he came across a photo of a guy who looked very similar to his 32-year-old sister’s husband, who is 33-years-old.

Now, the photos on the guy’s dating app profile weren’t very clear, and they also had some filters on them. That’s why, at first, he wasn’t completely sure that the guy was really his sister’s husband.

“But then I started to analyze the photos, and I realized the guy had a tattoo on his chest that matches my sister’s husband’s [tattoo] exactly,” he recalled.

After realizing that, he was understandably shocked. And quickly, he realized that he had no clue what to do with the newfound information that his sister’s husband had been unfaithful.

According to him, he and his sister don’t have a very close relationship, which is mainly due to their large age gap and the fact that his sister moved out when he was still pretty young.

“By the time I was 10, she had already moved states, and I only saw her at Christmas,” he said.

Aside from that, his sister had already had three children with her husband. And through the family grapevine, he often hears about how his sister’s marriage is always “up and down.”

Lastly, to complicate the situation even further, the is a dating app for people in the LGBTQ+ community, and he has not come out to his family yet.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.