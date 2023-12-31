He Doesn’t Want To See His Adoptive Son Again Because He’s Bullying His Young Daughter

This man is currently married, and he and his wife have two biological children together– a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Additionally, he has an adoptive son who is 17-years-old.

Apparently, his adoptive son is his wife’s biological child from a previous relationship, and the teen was just 5-years-old when they went through with the adoption process.

More recently, though, he and his wife have decided to get a divorce. So, they are not currently living together, and he has encountered some major issues with his adoptive son.

He claimed that, on multiple occasions, his adoptive son has harmed his tween daughter.

“It’s like my adoptive son knows that he is stronger than her and loves showing it,” he revealed.

Over Christmas, all three kids were supposed to stay at his house, too. Yet, when all of the children were upstairs in their bedrooms, he started to hear his daughter cry out of nowhere.

It turned out that, once again, his adoptive son had hit his daughter. And that was his last straw.

“That’s when I decided that I’m done with him,” he recalled.

So, he proceeded to take away every single gift that his adoptive son received over the holiday from both him and the rest of his family. He even informed his parents and siblings about what happened, too, and they agreed that his punishment was warranted.

