He Doesn’t Want To Spend Christmas With His In-Laws Anymore, But He’s Nervous About His Wife Calling Him A Grinch

This guy openly admits that he is a “Grinch” who genuinely dislikes Christmas, and he hasn’t enjoyed the holiday for a very long time.

However, he has a wife– whom he has been with for 10 years and married to for five years. He also only emigrated to the United States 11 years ago.

So, for the last 10 years, he has spent Christmas with his wife and her family since he no longer lives in the same country as his own relatives.

“I have never asked that we spend Christmas with my friends– a lot of whom are in the same boat as me with no family here– though I have mentioned I would like to,” he explained.

He also doesn’t get along very well with his own family anymore, aside from his dad. That’s why traveling back home for the holiday is not really an option, either.

This year, though, he is really not in the mood to spend Christmas with his in-laws again.

To be clear, it’s not that he doesn’t like his wife’s family at all. He actually gets along very well with his father-in-law, mother-in-law, and brothers-in-law. He feels like they’ve actually all been very warm and welcoming toward him.

Rather, it’s his wife’s extended family– including her grandmother and aunt– who he really doesn’t like.

“And I don’t feel like I should be made to spend a day that I already don’t enjoy with people I don’t enjoy being around,” he said.

