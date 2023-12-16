He Had A Gut Feeling That His Girlfriend Cheated On Him, And He Doesn’t Know If He Can Trust Her Anymore

Four years ago, this 27-year-old man was in a relationship with his girlfriend, 26, of six years.

At the time, he started to suspect that something was going on because his girlfriend’s tone seemed different through text messages.

Later, she told him that she hadn’t been happy in this relationship in quite some time, and she expressed her frustration with the lack of attention he paid to the relationship.

He felt like she had a point because when she brought this up, he was studying a lot to become a surgeon.

His girlfriend said that if he wanted to stay together, their relationship needed to improve. He accepted her perspective and assured her that he would put in more effort.

Several days after this talk, his girlfriend randomly brought up an old friend of hers who she hadn’t seen or spoken to since the beginning of this relationship.

Apparently, the old friend started following her on Instagram. This friend was also in a relationship and had been since she knew him.

She told him that she sent her friend a message to ask his relationship with his girlfriend relationship was going.

“From then, I had this strange gut feeling, and I asked her if she wanted to break up with me because she started to fall for someone else,” he said.

