He Just Found Out That His Wife’s Parents Are Actually First Cousins, And He’s Furious That She Never Bothered To Tell Him

This 31-year-old guy and his wife, who is 29, have been married for four years. They also have a son together, who is 3-years-old.

Recently, he and his wife decided to visit her brother, who currently lives in another city. And while they were there, his brother-in-law started showing him their family tree.

Well, while looking at the tree, he made a pretty shocking discovery: he realized that his wife’s parents were actually first cousins.

That obviously caught him off guard, and later on, he decided to confront his wife and ask if that was really true. At that point, she confirmed that her parents were really cousins.

“And she said it wasn’t a secret, but it wasn’t something she liked to discuss,” he recalled.

Now, he was extremely upset that his wife had never bothered to tell him that at any point throughout their relationship, and he felt as though she kept really important information about her family from him.

“I worry about our son potentially having a genetic problem because of this,” he explained.

His wife, on the other hand, didn’t see the big deal and actually just accused him of overreacting.

She claimed that her parents really love each other and admitted to believing that there was nothing wrong with their marriage.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.