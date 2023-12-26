He Left In The Middle Of A Three-Hour Meeting With His Wedding Planner Because He Had To Take Care Of His Son, But His Fiancée Got Angry And Hasn’t Been Speaking To Him Since

Next year, this 26-year-old man and his fiancée, 28, are getting married.

Leading up to the wedding, he and his fiancée have been busy with the planning process, and they hired a wedding planner to help them.

He picked out his tuxedo for the big day, which was a blast, and they’ve also booked a venue and sampled food from the catering company they’re hiring to serve the meal.

This past Sunday, he and his fiancée met with their wedding planner to go over and finalize their color scheme, wedding card design, and flower arrangements.

They brought their 2-year-old son to the meeting, and he watched his son while his fiancée and the planner talked. He had no interest in any of the wedding details they were discussing.

Obviously, their son didn’t have any interest in this meeting, either.

“He is literally running around the room and touching everything, so I’m watching him and playing with him while they are busy talking. I pop into the conversation from time to time, but my focus is on childcare,” he said.

An hour and a half later, it was past their usual dinner time, and he was giving his son snacks to hold him over until they got home.

When their wedding planner left the room to get something, he took the opportunity to ask his fiancée how much longer the meeting would be, adding that they needed to give their son a bath.

