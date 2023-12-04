He Paid $21,000 To Send His Son To Private School Without Asking His Ex-Wife First, And She Went Nuclear When She Found Out

This man has an 8-year-old son with his ex-wife, and this is his only child. His son is super curious about the world, and when his son was in first and second grade, his teachers applauded how smart he was, along with his overall attitude.

Now, his son is in third grade, and things are not going well at all. His son’s teacher has sent out multiple emails mentioning his son is distant towards his peers and doesn’t pay attention at all during the school day.

“When his mother and I asked him how school is going, he tells us he hates it,” he explained. “He said, “All the teacher does is yell at the class to stop talking, then the kids keep talking, and we never do anything, and I hate being there.”

“I can see the light fading from his eyes every day, and every Sunday night mid-September on he cries because he doesn’t want to go to school.”

“My son lives with his mother and spends weekends with me. We all live in the same town, and I would describe the relationship between his mother and me as cooperative, but bad feelings persist.”

A couple of weeks back, he questioned his son about how he would feel if he had the opportunity to go to a new school, and his son was elated.

So, he then asked his ex-wife how she would feel about him paying to send their son to a very upscale private school located 17 miles from the town where they lived.

His ex-wife replied in a way that he never anticipated.

“She said I was being ridiculous and that it would be an undue burden on her to take him to a different school (fair) and it would be unfair to her other children if only one of her kids got to go to private school,” he said.

